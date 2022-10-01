Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

ORLY traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $703.35. The company had a trading volume of 517,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,797. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $708.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

