Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $13.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.28. 851,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,059. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.56 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

