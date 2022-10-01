Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,024,000 after buying an additional 481,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,171,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

