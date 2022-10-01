Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,511,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $37,283,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 117.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 159,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of RACE traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.00. 282,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,381. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

