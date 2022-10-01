USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USA Truck Stock Performance

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Truck

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in USA Truck by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in USA Truck by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in USA Truck by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

