USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.44 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.44 million and $264,951.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,280.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00605928 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00250352 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00047975 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065547 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Coin Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars.
