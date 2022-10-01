V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.