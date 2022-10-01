V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. V.F. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. V.F. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after buying an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

