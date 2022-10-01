V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano purchased 54,397 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,307,520.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,925,316.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other V2X news, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.36 per share, with a total value of $1,009,579.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,579.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 54,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,307,520.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 375,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,925,316.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 376,420 shares of company stock worth $15,034,370. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V2X stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,207. V2X has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71.

V2X (NYSE:VVXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. V2X had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $498.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

