Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VEA stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

