Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
VEA stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.