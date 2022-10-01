Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.62.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

