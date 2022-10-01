Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.63

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.63 and last traded at $90.94, with a volume of 34747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

