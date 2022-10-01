Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Rovin Capital UT ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

