Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VTI stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

