Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,075,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $78.88. 2,909,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

