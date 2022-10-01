VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Makes New $739,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. M&T Bank makes up approximately 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $176.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average is $173.03.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.