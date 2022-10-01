Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

