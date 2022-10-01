Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 643,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

