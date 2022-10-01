Vexanium Achieves Market Cap of $150,000.00 (VEX)

Vexanium (VEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Vexanium has a market cap of $150,000.00 and $30,110.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vexanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vexanium has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vexanium Coin Profile

Vexanium’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. Vexanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com. The Reddit community for Vexanium is https://reddit.com/r/Vexanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com. Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration.The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network.”

