Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.0554

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00276577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017102 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.