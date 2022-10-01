VidyX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $886,000.00 (VIDYX)

VidyX (VIDYX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. VidyX has a market cap of $886,000.00 and $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VidyX coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VidyX has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VidyX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VidyX Profile

VidyX’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for VidyX is vidy.com. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy.

VidyX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a token that provides attention powered tradable data contracts on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VidyX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VidyX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VidyX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VidyX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VidyX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.