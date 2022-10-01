Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.74

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 166820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.36.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,427,000 after purchasing an additional 85,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,930,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,823,000 after purchasing an additional 439,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 297,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.