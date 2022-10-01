Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Stock Price Down 87%

Shares of Visium Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Rating) fell 87% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 1,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,719,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Visium Technologies, Inc, a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services to support commercial enterprises and government's ability to protect their data. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, cloud, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics.

