Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.22

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.22 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,079,408 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

