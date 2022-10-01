Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Trading Up 3.0 %

VOS stock opened at €31.20 ($31.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $548.00 million and a P/E ratio of 26.12. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €29.30 ($29.90) and a twelve month high of €48.15 ($49.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.24 and a 200-day moving average of €34.82.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.