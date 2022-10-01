Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

