Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $8.84 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.