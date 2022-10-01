Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $8.84 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
