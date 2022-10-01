Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 376602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Vy Global Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vy Global Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,303,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 1,890,396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,066,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $10,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.