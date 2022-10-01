Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 376602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
The stock has a market cap of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.
Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.
About Vy Global Growth
Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
