W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $544.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

