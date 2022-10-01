Wagerr 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $825.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00066799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007881 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,435,380 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

