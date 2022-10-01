Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.22

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.22 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.44). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.49), with a volume of 364 shares traded.

Watchstone Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Watchstone Group Company Profile

Watchstone Group plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

