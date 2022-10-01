WaultSwap Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. WaultSwap has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

