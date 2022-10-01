WaultSwap (WEX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaultSwap has a market cap of $7.60 million and $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.