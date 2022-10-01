WaykiChain Price Tops $0.0704 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $13.30 million and $734,835.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

