Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Position in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment makes up about 0.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,920,000.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FICVU stock remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Frontier Investment Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

