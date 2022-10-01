Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 393,494 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $6,385,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 144,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

AUS remained flat at $9.81 during trading on Friday. 30,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,375. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

