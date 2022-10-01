Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 275,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,334,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 88.9% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 800,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 68.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 343,656 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

VAQC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,964. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

