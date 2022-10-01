Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $287.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $287.04 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

