Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $10.20 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 267,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

LMBS opened at $47.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

