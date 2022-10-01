Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

