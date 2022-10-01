Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

