Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.