Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,644 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

