Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,014 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.