Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 4,030 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $51,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.20.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

