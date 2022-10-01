Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.16% of Ecolab worth $69,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $153,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.06.

ECL traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

