Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 10,847 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 7,737,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,070. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

