Welch & Forbes LLC Has $130.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,277,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,197,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

