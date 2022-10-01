Welch & Forbes LLC Has $21.90 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,359 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.02. 16,124,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,324,830. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

