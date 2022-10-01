Welch & Forbes LLC Has $23.27 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,345. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

